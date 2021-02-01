Budget 2021: 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission

New Delhi: The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of ₹2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of ₹1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.





