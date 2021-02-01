Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission
The government's Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.

Budget 2021: 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Staff Writer

Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years

New Delhi: The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

New Delhi: The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Catch all the Budget 2021-22 LIVE updates here

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.