Budget 2021: Rural jobs scheme gets Rs73,000 crore vs Rs1.1 trln this fiscal

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, has earmarked Rs73,000 crore for the national rural jobs scheme , much lower than the Rs1.1 trillion allocated in 2020-21 when the programme had acted as a lifeline for millions of workers who returned to their villages when the lockdown to stem covid-19 infections was imposed.

On Monday, in a departure from previous years, Sitharaman did not mention the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in her main budget speech that focused on reforms and government spending in areas like infrastructure to set the economy back on the high growth path.

The numbers, which came later with the Budget document, showed a decline in spends in the rural jobs programme, the rural roads programme and also the national social assistance programme (NSAP) that earmarks pensions and support for widows and the elderly from 2020-21 levels in the budget for 2021-22.

Last year, the Modi government had extended support to the vulnerable sections including widows and the elderly through this scheme which had helped them tide over the problems caused by the lockdown. The revised estimates for 2020-21 showed that under the NSAP, the Modi government had disbursed ₹42,617 crore.

According to the 2021-22 budget, the rural roads programme has been given Rs15,000 crore, Rs4,000 crore less than the allocations made since 2016-17. The NSAP has been allocated Rs9,200 crore.

Former rural development secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra was of the view that given that the economy was still recovering from the after effects of the pandemic and the hard lockdown that the Indian government was imposed, “I would say that rural areas still need support."

“The economy has not fully recovered" and the employment numbers among migrant workers had not shown improvement, Mohapatra said adding that the allocations for the rural development ministry should have been higher.

“We know the level of demand" he said referring to the fact that the numbers of people seeking jobs under the programme was expected to be high in 2021-22 as big businesses had reopened but smaller establishments that employed migrant workers had not been able to rehire on the scale they used to earlier.

“When we have an idea that demand for jobs could be high this year, why not provide upfront for it?" he said.

Though the allocation is higher than in the past many year, compared to the ₹1.1 trillion set aside for the sector in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic devastating the economy, the allocation is seen as low, analysts said.

Last week, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath had advocated the view that India keep spending on rural jobs high for another year to check a rise in inequality in during the pandemic.

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 had also highlighted the fact that the Modi government’s injection of an extra Rs40,000 crore for the rural jobs scheme had helped create nearly 3.12 trillion person days of work, which in turn sustained millions of migrants who returned home.













