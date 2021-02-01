BENGALURU : Companies can now be set up with just a single person to incentivize their incorporation in a move to give a boost to ease of doing business.

Alongside, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the residency period for setting up companies will be reduced from 182 days to 120 days, allowing non-resident Indians to also incorporate one-person companies in India.

Proposing amendments to the Companies Act 2013, the FM added that the definition of small companies will be changed by increasing their threshold for capitalisation from a maximum of ₹50 lakh now to a maximum of ₹2 crore and turnover from a maximum of ₹2 crore to a maximum of ₹20 crore.

The FM also proposed extending the tax holiday for startups as well as capital gains exemption by one more year to 31 March, 2022.

Last year, she eased norms for tax holidays on profits of startups, recommending a five-year tax holiday on ESOPs as well as giving a 10-year tax exemption for startups within ₹100 crore turnover threshold, compared to ₹25 crore turnover earlier.

Implications: This move is expected to give a boost to entrepreneurs looking to incorporate in India, and improve the country’s position in the ease-of-doing rankings. Along with this, the government is looking to increase capitalisation for Indian small companies and startups as it looks to boost entrepreneurship in the country.

“Incorporation of one person company allowed without any restriction on paid up limit is a welcome move for startups as 2 directors were necessary at a minimum," said Anup Jain, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners.

"Flexibility to convert a company to any form Limited Liability Partnerships etc is another welcome step in ease of doing business," said Jain.

Context: The government has undertaken several steps in the past to boost startup growth in the country starting 2015.

According to the recent Economic Survey 2020-2021, as on 23 December 23, 2020, there were 41,061 startups, with 470,000 jobs reported to have been created by more than 39,000 startups. The government has taken several initiatives to promote the startups including capitalisation.

The Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) incorporated under the government ‘Startup India’ initiative with a total corpus of Rs. 10,000 crore was established with contributions spread over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycle based on the progress of implementation.

As of 1 December, 2020, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) had committed ₹4326.95 crores to 60 Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

These funds have raised a total corpus fund of ₹31,598 crores, with a total of ₹1270.46 crores drawn from the FFS.

So far, 319 startups have been granted income tax exemptions till November-2020, India’s Economic Survey data showed.

