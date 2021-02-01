Sitharaman said that NITI Aayog to be asked to work on next list of central public sector companies for disinvestment. Two PSBs and one general insurance company to be divested, legislations amendments to be introduced in this session. FM also put disinvestment receipts at ₹1.75 lakh cr for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}