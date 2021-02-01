Budget 2021: Sitharaman proposes 2.87 trillion for Jal Jeevan Mission Urban

Announcement

Sitharamamn announced an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion towards the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban in her budget speech.

“The World Health Organization has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water, sanitation, and a clean environment as a prerequisite to achieving universal health. The mission aims to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections. Liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT (the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) cities," Sitharaman said. The scheme will be implemented over five years, she said.

Sitharaman also proposed a Rs2,217 crore outlay for 42 urban centres to tackle air pollution.

Context

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Sakti, to address all water issues in the country. The ministry also looks at the management of water resources and drinking water supply in a holistic manner.

The ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. The announcement was made at a time when the country is grappling with one of the most severe water crisis that it has faced.

