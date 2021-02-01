Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: Sitharaman proposes 2.87 trillion for Jal Jeevan Mission Urban
Indians lack drinking water and the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban aims to aims to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies. Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Budget 2021: Sitharaman proposes 2.87 trillion for Jal Jeevan Mission Urban

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • Mission aims to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections
  • Liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT cities

NEW DELHI : Water supply got a boost in the Union Budget 2021 presented in Parliament on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Water supply got a boost in the Union Budget 2021 presented in Parliament on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Announcement

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Announcement

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Sitharamamn announced an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion towards the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban in her budget speech.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

“The World Health Organization has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water, sanitation, and a clean environment as a prerequisite to achieving universal health. The mission aims to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections. Liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT (the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) cities," Sitharaman said. The scheme will be implemented over five years, she said.

Sitharaman also proposed a Rs2,217 crore outlay for 42 urban centres to tackle air pollution.

Context

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Sakti, to address all water issues in the country. The ministry also looks at the management of water resources and drinking water supply in a holistic manner.

The ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. The announcement was made at a time when the country is grappling with one of the most severe water crisis that it has faced.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.