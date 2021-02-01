Budget 2021: Sitharaman raises FDI limit in insurance to 74%

As per the insurance law, whenever any capital infusion is proposed in an insurance joint venture, all the partners are mandatorily required to bring in capital exactly in proportion to their shareholding in the company. If any JV partner is unable to infuse sufficient capital as per the shareholding, the others are automatically restrained from adding more capital. In such a scenario, the insurance company ultimately suffers as it is unable to grow its business or spend enough to sustain its existing business.

