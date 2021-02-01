Budget 2021: Small increase in defense spending even as China standoff simmers

Both India and China have moved thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery to the disputed border after clashes in the Galwan valley in Ladakh last June that left at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead. The clashes along their 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control, come as China increasingly asserts its presence in the region and as India grapples with the world’s second worst coronavirus epidemic and an economy in crisis.