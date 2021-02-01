Budget 2021: Social justice and empowerment ministry gets 11,689 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated ₹11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial year's revised amount.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated ₹11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial year's revised amount.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities saw an increase of 30.19 per cent to ₹1,171.77 crore in 2021-22 from ₹900 crore in 2020-21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Budget for 2021-22 saw an allocation of ₹250 crore for the three national commissions - the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, as against the allocation of ₹70 crore for 2020-21.

Central scholarships -- National Fellowship for SCs, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes, National Overseas Scholarship for SCs and OBCs were not allocated any amount.

The autonomous bodies - National University of Rehabilitation Science Disability Studies, Rehabilitation Council of India and Indian Sign Language, Research and Training Centre, Centre for Disability Sports, National Institute for inclusive and Universal Design, National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, Support to National institutes have been allocated ₹377 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social services sector were allocated ₹1,017 crore in 2021-22 as against ₹784 crore in 2020-21.

The National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities was allocated ₹709 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 33.84 per cent. In the 2020-21, an allocation of ₹436.89 crore was made as per the revised amount.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.