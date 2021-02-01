Subsidies have been pegged at ₹5,95,620.23 crore in the revised estimate (RE) for 2020-21 fiscal year as against ₹2,27,793.89 crore in the Budget Estimate (BE) of 2020-21. The subsidies for 2021-22 are projected at ₹3,36,439.03 crore, which is lower than RE of the current fiscal but higher than the BE of 2020-21.