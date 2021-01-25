Budget 2021: The biggest challenges facing Nirmala Sitharaman, in 10 charts

Faced with a historic contraction in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) amid a tense standoff with a wealthier nuclear-armed neighbour, India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a budget like no other this year.

To stand true to her words, Sitharaman will need to address five key challenges confronting the Indian economy today. Most of them predate the covid-19 pandemic but have gained urgency after the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic-induced lockdown. These five big challenges are somewhat intertwined with each other, and will need to be tackled in tandem to ensure a sustainable recovery.

Challenge 1: Getting domestic demand back on track

Once a favourite theme of fund-managers, India’s ‘consumption story’ had begun losing its sheen even before the pandemic-induced lockdown led to a collapse in spending. Data from the 2017-18 National Sample Survey (NSS) report on consumption spending show that real rural consumption expenditure declined between 2011-12 and 2017-18 even as it rose in urban India, leading to a fall in overall consumption numbers.

The coming months are likely to witness a rise in consumption spending on the back of rising mobility and improving immunity. Some of the forced savings of the better-off will find its way into new spending now. Yet, beyond the initial ‘sugar-rush’ of pent-up spending, domestic demand may continue to remain weak, wrote J P Morgan economists Sajjid Chinoy and Toshi Jain in a report dated 7 January.

Consumer confidence has been dented sharply by the pandemic and it could be a while before that reverses fully. Moreover, the loss of jobs and incomes at the bottom of the pyramid could act as a drag on domestic demand in the medium term unless the labour market heals faster, as Chinoy and Jain point out in their report.

Challenge 2: Creating decent jobs

Many salaried people in India lack even a formal letter of appointment. Yet, such ‘regular’ jobs allow for greater consumption-smoothing than the irregular and infrequent gigs that India’s informal economy offers. The loss of such jobs has dented consumption and raised inequality at the same time.

Challenge 3: Reviving animal spirits

As the pile of bad loans grew in the years following the 2008 financial crash, both firms and lenders turned risk-averse in taking up new projects. Risk-aversion still remains high even as funding for new projects have dried up. If lack of clearances was the major hurdle facing new projects a decade ago, lack of financing has emerged as the big bottleneck now.

Challenge 4: Ending the credit drought

In recent years, banks have had some success in bringing down the share of toxic assets on their books but the pandemic could undo those gains. Stress test results published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest financial stability report suggest that the share of bad loans could shoot up to 14% by September 2021, nearly double what it was in September 2020.

Lending can pick up steam only if banks are able to find additional capital buffers to offset the impairment of their assets. For state-owned banks, this means either infusion of equity through stake sales, or through ample budgetary provisions for recapitalization.

Challenge 5: Raising spending without raising inflation

Given that the three key engines of the economy - consumption, investments, and exports - are malfunctioning today, the only game in town is the government, which will need to steer the economy till the other engines pick up pace. This would mean additional borrowing, straining the public debt-GDP ratio. Ratings agencies expect the debt-GDP ratio to shoot up in fiscal 2021 but they would expect a fiscal consolidation path that stabilizes public debt at current levels and then trends lower, wrote Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi in a report dated 19 January.

If higher spending is largely directed to fund capex, which in turn will raise growth and enhance future revenue streams, it could bring down the debt-GDP ratio in the coming years.

How fast India runs on the road to recovery will depend on how well Sitharaman addresses these challenges in the upcoming budget.

