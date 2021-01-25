Budget 2021: The biggest challenges facing Nirmala Sitharaman, in 10 charts

The sustainability of the consumption revival in the coming years will ultimately hinge on India’s ability to create decent well-paying jobs. Over the past few years, the ranks of the salaried class had swelled, even if at a slow pace. The pandemic has however led to a sharp decline in the ranks of the salaried class, data from CMIE’s household surveys suggest. In fiscal 2020, 21% of the workforce surveyed were in salaried jobs. This figure fell to 17% in the September-ended quarter last year and only rose marginally to 18% in the December-ended quarter.