Budget 2021: ULIPs to lose competitive advantage over mutual funds?

"The government has announced an increase in FDI for insurance sector from 49% to 74%, which is a positive move and will help in the growth of the sector. However, the move on taxation change for ULIPs (of higher ticket size; annual premium of more than 2.5 lakhs) would have an impact on such investments. This tends to reduce the competitive advantage that ULIPs enjoyed as compared to other short term investment vehicles," says Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life.