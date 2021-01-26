Budget 2021: UP seeking incentives for investments at Defence Corridor

NEW DELHI : The recently launched Defence Industrial Corridor running through Uttar Pradesh has garnered about ₹3,000 crores worth of projects in pledges and commitments. The UP government is now looking at the upcoming national budget next week for tax breaks and incentives to further boost investor interest.

The industrial corridor was one among two announced in the 2018-19 national budget and is planned around six nodes or centres -- Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra Aligarh, Chitrakoot -- spreading across the central, east and western region of Uttar Pradesh. The second industrial corridor runs through Tamil Nadu.

The aim of the project is to spur job creation as well as to encourage foreign and Indian companies to support defence manufacturing in India.

"We hope that the budget (to be unveiled on 1 February) will have more incentives for companies to invest in the Northern Corridor," said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary in charge of the corridor project Awanish Awasthi.

He further welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's move to raise the FDI cap in the defence sector from 49% to 74%.

PM Modi had inaugurated the UP Defence Corridor in 2019 and a biennial DefExpo was organised in Lucknow last year to attract investments by showcasing the state to foreign investors.

According to officials in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ₹1,500 crores of investment has been pledged for the Aligarh node with companies being allotted almost all of the 76 hectares of land procured for the project. The total investment in the corridor is ₹3,000 crores.

The UP government website says that 32 preliminary agreements or MOUs have been signed between private firms and the state government. The projects being considered under the MOUs include those for the manufacture of components, engines, airframes, the design and development of drones, swarms and electronic warfare systems besides communication equipment and ammunition.

The state government has been working on land acquisition for the other centres or nodes with 94% of the land in Jhansi, 81% in Kanpur and 96% in Chitrakoot having either being bought or requisitioned for the corridor, according to Awasthi.

Some of the big names that have expressed interest in investing in the UP Corridor include the Tatas and Dassault Aviation of France, Awasthi said. In the Lucknow area, defence public sector units like the Bengaluru based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Hyderabad based Bharat Dynamics Limited had expressed interest in being allotted land.

According to Indian industry representatives in New Delhi, the efforts being made by the UP government to attract investment, including the creation of infrastructures like expressways connecting to New Delhi on the one hand and Kolkata on the other, were welcome.

One of the industry representatives who did not wish to be named, however, said that one of the reasons for the slower than expected trickle of investment was the lack of a big private sector investment that would, in turn, foster the growth of smaller ancillary units.

“Most of the defence production in UP is through the (government run) Ordinance Factory Boards," the person said. “A major investment by a big company would change that," he said.

