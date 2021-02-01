Budget 2021: What gets costlier, what's cheaper now | Full list here

New Delhi: A large number of commonly used items, including refrigerators, air conditioners, LED lights and mobile phones, will become more expensive due to hike in customs duty on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22 .

However, gold and silver will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duty on imports of these precious metals.

List of imported items that will become costlier:

Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners

LED lamps, parts and spares such as printed circuit board

Raw silk and cotton

Solar inverters and lanterns

Automobile parts such as safety and toughened glasses, windscreen wipers, signalling equipment

Mobile phone parts like PCBA, camera module, connectors, back cover, side keys

Mobile phone charger components, -Inputs or raw materials of Lithium-ion battery

Ink cartridges and ink spray nozzle

Finished leather products

Nylon Fibre and Yarn

Plastic builder wares

Cut and polished synthetic stones, including cut and polished cubic zirconia,

List of imported items that will become cheaper

Gold and gold dore

Silver and silver dore

Other precious metals like platinum and palladium

Medical devices imported by international organisation and diplomatic missions.

