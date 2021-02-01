Budget 2021: What gets costlier, what's cheaper now | Full list here

Budget 2021: What gets costlier, what's cheaper now | Full list here1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget for 2021-22
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget for 2021-22
New Delhi: A large number of commonly used items, including refrigerators, air conditioners, LED lights and mobile phones, will become more expensive due to hike in customs duty on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22.
New Delhi: A large number of commonly used items, including refrigerators, air conditioners, LED lights and mobile phones, will become more expensive due to hike in customs duty on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22.
However, gold and silver will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duty on imports of these precious metals.
However, gold and silver will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duty on imports of these precious metals.
List of imported items that will become costlier:
List of imported items that will become cheaper
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.