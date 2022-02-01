Budget 2022: 100% post offices to come under core banking system, announces FM

Budget 2022: 100% post offices to come under core banking system, announces FM1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.
Almost all the existing post offices will come under core banking system to enable online access to account and also transfer of funds between commercial banks and post office bank, Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget 2022.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.
The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.
She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.
