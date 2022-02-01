Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday. FM added that it will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

People who want to read the Budget 2022-23 document can go to the official govt official - https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ - to download the PDF version.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government included hefty spending on roads, airports and other infrastructure in the annual budget presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," said Sitharaman today.

She further said that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation.

Sitharaman went on to inform the Parliament that the Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises, adding that contracts for the implementation of Multimodal Logistics Parks at 4 locations to be awarded in 2022-23, in PPP Mode. One Station One Product shall be popularized to help local businesses and supply chains, stated Sitharaman.

