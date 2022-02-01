Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2022-23: Download PDF document from indiabudget.gov.in

Budget 2022-23: Download PDF document from indiabudget.gov.in

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad arrives at Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government included hefty spending on roads, airports, and other infrastructure in the annual budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday. FM added that it will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

People who want to read the Budget 2022-23 document can go to the official govt official - https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ -  to download the PDF version. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government included hefty spending on roads, airports and other infrastructure in the annual budget presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," said Sitharaman today.

Budget 2022: ‘Proud to be Indian’ says Uday Kotak after Budget announcement

She further said that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation.

Sitharaman went on to inform the Parliament that the Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises, adding that contracts for the implementation of Multimodal Logistics Parks at 4 locations to be awarded in 2022-23, in PPP Mode. One Station One Product shall be popularized to help local businesses and supply chains, stated Sitharaman.

