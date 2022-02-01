Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.

Key Highlights of FM's speech:

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%

I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition: FM.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are ₹1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Co-operative surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%

Both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees.

Fiscal deficit at 6.9 per cent of GDP in 2021-22, 6.4 per cent in 2022-23

Total expenditure in FY23 estimated at ₹39.45 lakh cr; total resources mobilisation to be ₹22.84 lakh cr other than borrowing

4 pilot projects for coal gasification to be set up

Financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry

Risks of climate change are strongest externalities for the world

₹19,500 cr additional allocation for PLI for manufacturing high efficiency solar modules has been made

Govt committed to reduce import and promote self reliance in defense sector

A high-level panel to be set up for urban planning

E-passport with embedded chip will be rolled out, says FM

Modern building by-laws will be introduced

Next phase of ease of doing business, ease of living to be launched:

Projects in National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to 7 engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework

75 digital banks in 75 districts will be set up by scheduled commercial banks to encourage digital payments: FM

All post offices to be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion, says FM

Data exchange among all-mode operators to be brought in on unified logistics interface platform to enable efficient movement of goods

A new scheme called PM Development Initiative for North East to be launched

For mental health counselling, a National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched

Hospitality services by small and medium sector yet to bounce back

Draft DPRs for 5 river links have been finalised

Implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with estimated cost of ₹44,605 cr to be taken up

100 PM Gati Shakti terminals to be set up in next three years

ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh cr

Contracts for multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be awarded next fiscal

2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets

Productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received excellent response; received investment intentions worth ₹30 lakh crore

National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23

PM Gati Shakti masterplan is based on 7 engines of growth

Govt focus since 2014 on poor and marginalised; govt strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class

Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action four pillars of development

Strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed; strategic buyers for NINL have been selected, says Sitharaman.

Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakt

A virtuous cycle of investment expected to revive on the back of capex and crowd in private investment

