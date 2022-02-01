This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Budget 2022 Highlights: FM said that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth. The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.
She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.
Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%
I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition: FM.
The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are ₹1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Co-operative surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%
Both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees.