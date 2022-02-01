OPEN APP
Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman leaves finance ministry, speech at 11 am

FM Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of FinancePremium
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of Finance
4 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 09:22 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Union Budget 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt expects to lead the world in economic growth this year in a post-pandemic bounceback.

Budget 2022 Live News: All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she rises today to present her fourth Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am. Union Budget 2022 remains crucial for the public and policymakers alike for the following reasons:
1) upcoming elections in five states, 
2) looming omicron threat, 
3) nascent economic recovery, and 
4) key numbers like fiscal deficit, tax collection, and spending outlook.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt expects to lead the world in economic growth this year in a post-pandemic bounceback, according to Economic Survey 2022.

01 Feb 2022, 09:17:06 AM IST

Budget 2022 in 'bahi khata'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.

She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

01 Feb 2022, 09:16:30 AM IST

‘Budget 2022 will favour all sections of the society', says Union MoS Finance

"Today is a very auspicious day for the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today. Whatever will be presented in the Budget today, I will fully support it," he said while addressing the reporters. Read more

01 Feb 2022, 09:10:59 AM IST

Income tax rebate to PPF, top 5 budget 2022 announcements expected

Income taxpayers across the nation are awaiting Nirmala Sitharaman's response to ICAI's suggestion to raise the annual limit of Section 80C from current 1.50 lakh to 3.0 lakh. Read full story

01 Feb 2022, 09:00:15 AM IST

Where to watch Union Budget 2022 LIVE

One can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on Lok Sabha, PIB, DD News TV channels. People can also watch on other news channels and YouTube. Read more

01 Feb 2022, 08:52:36 AM IST

An inclusive budget: MoS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone...All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

01 Feb 2022, 08:46:20 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at North Block

01 Feb 2022, 08:42:29 AM IST

Budget 2022: Comprehensive live coverage to feature India’s top experts

Mint panelists
01 Feb 2022, 08:38:30 AM IST

Budget expectations

“We expect the government to focus on fiscal consolidation. We expect the next year fiscal deficit to be around 6 % of GDP. The government will target aggressive divestment and facilitate steps for inclusion of Indian bonds in the global bond fund index . this will reduce supply pressure of government bonds in the domestic markets and control abrupt upward movement in government bond yields."

Murthy Nagarajan, Head-Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund.

01 Feb 2022, 08:37:48 AM IST

MoS finance reaches North Block

MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad arrives at the ministry of finance

01 Feb 2022, 08:31:19 AM IST

How Sensex and Nifty have fared on Budget Days since 2012

Nifty 50 performance (%) in last 10 Budget days. Source: Edelweiss Alternate Research
01 Feb 2022, 08:29:58 AM IST

Budget expectations 

"Government in this budget is expected to improve the consumption and focus on reviving growth in the economy especially in the rural segment. Budget can take certain measures to improve consumption at the bottom of the pyramid, like more allocation to MANREGA, rural road development, PM Aawaas yojna etc. Also, there could be focus and more allocation to infrastructure spend. Which could benefit sectors like, engineering capital goods, Infra and also cement" - Rajesh Bhatia - MD & CIO - ITI Long Short Equity Fund.

01 Feb 2022, 08:18:20 AM IST

World-beating growth

The Economic Survey projected the Indian economy to expand 8.5% in FY23, continuing its world-beating growth after an estimated 9.2% expansion in the current fiscal year.

01 Feb 2022, 08:15:25 AM IST

A quick guide to make sense of budget numbers

Here are three rules that could help one avoid being misled by the data packed into this annual statement. Read here

01 Feb 2022, 08:12:13 AM IST

Modi govt's 10 Budget

FM Sitharaman will table the Narendra Modi government's 10th Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. This will be the fourth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

01 Feb 2022, 08:04:48 AM IST

Budget 2022: US companies look at tax parity, transparency, predictability

American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect “tax parity" in the annual budget to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group said.

01 Feb 2022, 08:01:41 AM IST

Budget 2022: India to lay out plan for keeping world’s fastest-recovery going

India is set to present an annual budget topping $500 billion Tuesday, in one of its most keenly watched economic events seen pivotal to sustaining the nation’s recovery from pandemic-induced disruptions. Read more

01 Feb 2022, 07:52:05 AM IST

Budget 2022: When and where to watch

The Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1 at 11 am. It will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV (Sansad TV) the official parliament channel and on Doordarshan. 

01 Feb 2022, 07:48:07 AM IST

Budget trivia: Longest Budget speech

At 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government.

In 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley's speech with 18,604 words was the second-longest in terms of word count. Jaitley spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes.

01 Feb 2022, 07:48:07 AM IST

Union Budget 2022

Hello and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of Union Budget 2022.

