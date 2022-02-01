Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced 400 Vande Bharat Express said it will be introduced in the next three years. "One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

“400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," FM Sitharaman announced in Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget 2022.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister said moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments.

“The bug bear of cost overruns and time overruns synonymous with Indian infrastructure may be arrested through an integrated approach on planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects in the form of Gati Shakti touching upon energy transition, climate action, logistics and connectivity. The initial allocation of ₹20,000 crores for the 100 lakhs crores is laudable and is a measure much required. However, it remains to be seen how the implementation of the funds and progress on projects for infrastructure will be digitally enabled and monitored for removing infrastructure delivery bottlenecks. Amongst others, the siloed approach and environmental challenges have been the key reason for slow pace of implementation, but National Infrastructure Pipeline provided the initial building block for reviving the energy and infrastructure in India. Integration and updation of National Infrastructure Pipeline with Gati Shatki with real time updation on infrastructure projects will boost investor confidence, and rev up the private sector participation." - said Vishnu Sudarsan, Partner, J. Sagar Associates (JSA).

