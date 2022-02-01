Budget 2022: 68% of defence procurement capital to be set for domestic industry

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Around 68% of the capital procurement budget for Defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment, Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is up from the 58% last fiscal, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

This is up from the 58% last fiscal, Nirmala Sitharaman said.