Home / Budget / News /  Budget 2022: 68% of defence procurement capital to be set for domestic industry

Budget 2022: 68% of defence procurement capital to be set for domestic industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2022
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST Livemint

  • This is up from the 58% last fiscal, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Around 68% of the capital procurement budget for Defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment, Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech

This is up from the 58% last fiscal, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

