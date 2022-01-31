Budget 2022: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities bullish on these 10 stocks

Budget 2022: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her third general budget tomorrow and stock market is abuzz with speculations like upcoming fertilizer policy, announcement on software export policy, increase on fund allocation to agriculture sector, etc.

Suggesting stock market investors to buy stocks ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "A good investor buys stock ahead of the trigger. As budget 2022 is going to dictate stock market in near term, some announcements like hike in fund allocation to agriculture sector and a concrete fertilizer policy are some of the likely announcements that market is expecting from Nirmala Sitharaman. Similarly, there are some other announcements expected by other industries like software exports policy announcement for the IT sector, rise in duty on tobacco products, etc."

Anmuj Gupta of IIFL Securities listed out 10 stocks to buy ahead of budget 2022 presentation:

- ITC: Like previous general budgets, stock market is expecting hike in tax on cigarette and other tobacco products. So, one can buy ITC shares ahead of the union budget 2022 for whopping return in short term. On should maintain a stop loss at ₹208 and book profit at around ₹232 levels.

- Jain Irrigation Systems: This stock is also expected to get benefit of expected announcement of support to the irrigation system to Indian agriculture. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹36 and book profit around ₹49 apiece levels.

- TCS, Wipro: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce sops for software export-oriented IT companies in the Union Budget 2022 that will benefit TCS and Wipro. So, stock market investors can buy these large-cap IT stocks ahead of the budget presentation. TCS share buyers are advised to buy the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹3550 for the near term target of ₹4000 whereas Wipro shares can bought maintaining stop loss at ₹480 for the short-term target of ₹630.

- PNB, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank: Government of India may try to attract Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) towards the PSU banks announcing some sops for them. In that case PSU banks like Punjab National Bank or PNB, Bank of Baroda and Indian Banks may emerge as major beneficiaries as FPIs prefer to invest in these banks. Stop loss to be maintained for PNB, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank shares are 35, ₹90 and ₹142 respectively whereas targets for PNB, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank shares would be ₹50, ₹118 and ₹175 respectively.

- Godrej Agrovet: The Narendra Modi government may announce hike in fund allocation to farmers in this budget as they would like to give a bold statement against the recent farmers agitation. In such a scenario Godrej Agrovet shares may surge after the budget presentation. Investors can buy this stock at CMP for short term target of ₹600 maintaining stop loss at ₹490 apiece levels.

- Deepak Fertilisers, Nagarjuna Fertilizers: Chances are high for Union government announcing a fertilizer policy in the upcoming budget. In such a scenario, Deepak Fertilisers and Nagarjuna Fertilizers may emerge as major beneficiaries of this announcement. One can buy Deepak Fertilisers shares for the target of ₹610 maintaining stop loss at ₹520 whereas one can buy Nagarjuna Fertilizers for ₹19 target maintaining stop loss at ₹9 per share levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

