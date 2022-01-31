Budget 2022: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities bullish on these 10 stocks

Suggesting stock market investors to buy stocks ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "A good investor buys stock ahead of the trigger. As budget 2022 is going to dictate stock market in near term, some announcements like hike in fund allocation to agriculture sector and a concrete fertilizer policy are some of the likely announcements that market is expecting from Nirmala Sitharaman. Similarly, there are some other announcements expected by other industries like software exports policy announcement for the IT sector, rise in duty on tobacco products, etc."