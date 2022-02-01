'India's Union Budget 2022-23 has brought forth a host of benefits across industries. For real estate, a reduction in corporate surcharge from 12% to 7% is good news for the developer community. The issuance of the digital rupee by RBI using blockchain technology will render more transparency to real estate transactions. Affordable housing has also got a boost with ₹48,000 crore allocated for the completion of construction of 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana. ₹60,000 crore have been additionally allocated for the Har Ghar Nal program. Last but not the least, an additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore for manufacturing solar modules augurs well for real estate," said Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group & President (Elect.), NAREDCO Pune.