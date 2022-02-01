Budget 2022: ECLGS extended but hospitality sector expected more

The whole tourism travel and hospitality industry is feeling quite dejected, said Nakul Anand, chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality. "The union budget provides some relief and medium to long term infrastructure measures to stressed tourism travel & hospitality industry but there was an immediate opportunity for more direct intervention to support the highly stressed tourism travel and hospitality companies and their employees. This could have come in the form of wage support for employee of tourism travel and hospitality companies till tourism revival happens, abolishment of TCS on outbound travel, Infrastructure status to hotels, E visa fees waiver for all tourist visas till inbound revival happens, Domestic income tax travel credit for Indian citizens and Indian companies, Export status for tourism export earnings, Global bidding fund for Indian mice companies & Setup of GST review committee to re-examine the tourism travel & hospitality GST pain points," said Anand, who is also executive director of ITC Ltd which runs ITC Hotel.