“One of priorities of the Budget set out at the outset of the FM’s speech was financing of investments. There are big announcements made in this regard. There will issue of sovereign Green Bonds for boosting green infrastructure in public sector projects. The International Financial Services Centres at GIFT city will be developed greatly to set up world class universities to impart courses including in finance, science and technology and biology, all these will be free from domestic regulations. An international arbitration centre for disputes resolution is also proposed to be set up in the GIFT city. It will facilitate disputing parties to settle their disputes in a foreign jurisdiction (ie., akin to a foreign award). Further, service of global capital in also proposed in GIFT city. This will greatly benefit and accelerate the business activities in the International Financial Services Centres.