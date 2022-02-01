Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman's announcement for women-centric schemes. Key points

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a slew of initiatives for women in her fourth budget speech on Tuesday. "Recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti', 3 schemes were launched to provide integrated development for women and children," the FM said in the Parliament today. She said Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to children. Saksham Anganwadi is a new generation Anganwadi that has better infrastructure and audiovisual aids covered by clean energy and provides improved environments for early childhood developments. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded and under the scheme, FM Sitharaman added.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, women and children constitute 67.7% of India's population as per the 2011 census.

Last year, FM Sitharaman allocated ₹20,105 crore for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 scheme, ₹900 crore for Mission Vatsalya and ₹3,109 crore for Mission Shakti (Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women).

On education front, the finance minister proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

She also said that the 1-Class-1-TV channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to the COVID pandemic.

