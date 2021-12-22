Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman to hold consultations with economists today1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 07:16 AM IST
The General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on February 1.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.
"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
