Budget 2022: From Kisan drones to MSP; 10 things FM announced for farmers

7. According to FM Sitharaman, 5-7% of biomass pellets will be co-fired in thermal power plants resulting in CO2 savings of 38 MMT annually. She said it will provide extra income to farmers and job opportunities to locals and help avoid stubble burning in agriculture fields. Chemical-free, and natural farming will be promoted throughout the country, with a focus on farmers’ lands in 5-km wide corridors along river Ganga, at the first stage.