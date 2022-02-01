1 min read.Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 12:12 PM ISTLivemint
The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated 6.4%.
Listen to this article
The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated at 6.4%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget.
The revised fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial is pegged at 6.9% as against the Budgeted target of 6.8%
Taking into account all the aids and grants that will be given to states to create capital assets, the total capital expenditure of central government is estimated at 10.68 lakh crore 2022-23, Sitharaman said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!