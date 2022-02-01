Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / News /  Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit at 6.4% for FY23

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit at 6.4% for FY23

1 min read . 12:12 PM IST Livemint

  • The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated 6.4%.

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated at 6.4%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget.

The revised fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial is pegged at 6.9% as against the Budgeted target of 6.8% 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her budget will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

In order to sustain and accelerate the nascent economic recovery, Sitharaman has given a big push for capital expenditure in the Budget 2022-23

The capex spending will be increased to 7.5 lakh crore, up by 35% over previous year spending from 5.54 lakh crore.

Taking into account all the aids and grants that will be given to states to create capital assets, the total capital expenditure of central government is estimated at 10.68 lakh crore 2022-23, Sitharaman said.

