Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit at 6.4% for FY23

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated 6.4%.
The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated at 6.4%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget.
The revised fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial is pegged at 6.9% as against the Budgeted target of 6.8%
Taking into account all the aids and grants that will be given to states to create capital assets, the total capital expenditure of central government is estimated at 10.68 lakh crore 2022-23, Sitharaman said.
