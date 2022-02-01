Budget 2022: Govt to promote use of drones as a service

Early this week, the union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare amended the guidelines of the sub-mission on agricultural mechanization to promote use of drones in agriculture. The new guidelines will provide subsidies of up to 10% of the cost of drones or ₹10 lakh, whichever is higher to purchase drones. Also, under the new drone rules 2021, the payload capacity for drones to be used in farming was increased from 300 kg to 500 kg in August 2021.