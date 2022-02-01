Budget 2022: Key updates1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM IST
- Mint’s coverage of Union Budget 2022-23
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to strike a fine balance between being fiscally prudent and growth supportive when she presents her fourth straight budget on Tuesday, which is expected to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs.
India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27%: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament
We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth: FM Sitharaman
NARCL has commenced its activity, says FM.
Virtuous cycle of investment expected to revive on the back of capex and crowd in private investment: FM.