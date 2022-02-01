Budget 2022: New farm schemes but meagre funding

On chemical-free farming, the minister said that natural farming will be promoted across the country with a focus on farmland along the banks of river Ganga. Last year, the scheme, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, was allocated ₹450 crore (2021-22 budget estimate), but revised estimates showed just ₹100 crore was spent during the year. Its unclear how much the scheme received in 2022-23 since it has been merged under an umbrella scheme named Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana that aims to improve productivity and farmer returns.

