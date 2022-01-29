Budget 2022: No zero, question hour in first two days of parliament session

The direction for the 'Code of Conduct' came from Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, informing that "Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members."