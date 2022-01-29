Budget 2022: No zero, question hour in first two days of parliament session

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The budget session shall begin on 31 January with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall
Question hour and zero hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The budget session of parliament will have no zero and question hours in both houses on 31 January and 1 February owing to the address of the president of India and the presentation of the Union budget.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The budget session of parliament will have no zero and question hours in both houses on 31 January and 1 February owing to the address of the president of India and the presentation of the Union budget.
The budget session shall begin on 31 January with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget for the year 2022-23.
The budget session shall begin on 31 January with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget for the year 2022-23.
“There shall be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022," read a parliament bulletin released on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during 'Zero Hour' on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office," it added.
As per the parliament rules and procedures, question hour and zero hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. In Lok Sabha, question hour is held at the start of the day's proceedings i.e. from 11 am to noon followed by zero hour. In Rajya Sabha, zero hour begins at 11 am followed by question hour at noon.
Meanwhile, days ahead of the budget session, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The direction for the 'Code of Conduct' came from Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, informing that "Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members."
As per the statement, of the rules of procedure and the conduct of business lists that the members of Rajya Sabha should "acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!