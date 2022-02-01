Budget 2022: Online transfer of funds between post office and banks, says FM

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that post office accounts will be brought under the coverage of core banking. It will be possible to transfer money from post office accounts to other bank accounts. This will promote financial inclusion and will be a big boost for farmers. Budget 2022 focuses on financial inclusion, says Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2022. The Finance Minister said that this year all Post Offices will be brought on the core banking system customers. With this, Post Office account holders will be able to make online transactions and even transfer money to other bank accounts through net banking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be brought under the core banking system. This will enable financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. This will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling interoperability, and financial inclusion," says Sitharaman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Enablement of net banking and fund transfer for Indian Post will enable better financial inclusion," says ICICI Direct.

In recent years, digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in the country. The government is continuously encouraging these sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner. Taking forward this agenda, and to mark 75 years of our independence, it is proposed to set up 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks. Digital Payments

The financial support for the digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23. This will encourage further adoption of digital payments.

“Opening of 75 digital banking units in 75 districts by SCBs to increase digital inclusion. Garnering liabilities and distribution of financial products become more viable for the banking sector along with ease of access to customers," says ICICI Direct.