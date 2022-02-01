Budget 2022: PLI Scheme will give 60 lakh jobs, says FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman began presenting Union Budget 2022-23 by expressing empathy to those who died due to COVID-19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth budget in the Lok Sabha. "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

She began the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 by expressing empathy to those who died due to COVID-19.

"I want to rake a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," the Union Minister said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament.

Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.