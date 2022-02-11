Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in Rajya Sabha said that the government went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing instability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100 years of Independence

“Guidance which comes from PM Gati Shakti was essential as we needed to bring in greater synergy,greater complementarity between various infrastructure spending that we are undertaking because it's not to say that infrastructure spending never happened in this country," said FM Sitharaman.

“Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture. When you bring in drone, it has got several adaptations," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

The FM further added,"by bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides & also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density & also possibly predicting the size of the output:

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said 'Andh Kal' (dark period) prevailed during the UPA regime, while the Modi government is trying to steer the country to 'Amrit Kal' (golden period).

Reeling statistics while replying to a discussion on Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, she said inflation was in double digits and policy paralysis of the Congress-led UPA regime pushed India into the category of 'fragile five' economies of the world.

