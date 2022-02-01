Budget 2022: Railway ministry gets 1,40,367.13 crore. See key announcements

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These new trainsets are going to be made of light-weight aluminium, as opposed to steel, making each around 50 tonnes lighter in weight, consuming much less energy than their steel counterparts, she said.
The rail sector will also develop “One Station One Product", which will leverage local produce carried on the railways, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
The minister added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would also be set up in the next three years.
“Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, besides taking the lead in integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels," said Sitharaman.
As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a 2,000 km network will be brought under 'Kavach', the indigenous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23, she said.
The finance minister said 100 PM GatiShakti Cargo Terminals for multi-modal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years.