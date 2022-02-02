Budget 2022 seeks to establish steadiness and predictability, says FM

We planned last year’s budget to make up for the impact of the pandemic. We increased infrastructure spending, and established a resilient road to revival through public expenditure through inland waterways, roads and airports. We believed that this was the right road. But the second wave of the pandemic hit us right after last year’s budget, which had a devastating impact and was not in anyone’s assessment. If you see last year’s budget and this announcement together, you will realize that both are crucial. Last year, we made a number of policy announcements such as widespread privatization of sectors for the first time. We made an honest admission that in several areas, the government should play a smaller role, but those businesses should remain active and not shut down. That is why we needed to bring in equity capital through privatization. These policies were also announced in the last budget. There were no discrepancies here, and this transparency brought a new layer of authenticity to the budget. All such aspects have been continued in this year’s budget as well.

