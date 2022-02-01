Budget 2022: SEZ Act to be replaced with new legislation, says FM

The Parliament had passed the SEZ Act in 2005, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and creating a conducive environment for companies engaged in export of goods and services. Since then, the government has approved setting up of 425 SEZs and given in-principle clearance to 35 SEZs under the Act. But only 268 of these are operational, employing as many as 2.36 million people. As the pandemic hit business operations and changed the nature of business in many sectors, changes to existing SEZ rules is seen by the industry as a step in the right direction.