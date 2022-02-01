Budget: Tax deduction limit for state govt employees to NPS hiked. Read here

“We have deeply realized the benefit of the latest provisions for the taxpayer community. One better scheme is for the tax deduction limit which is now hiked to 14% on the employer's contribution to the NPS account of the state government employees. And the updated return filing provision is much better than the previous with the time bracket of 2 years at maximum to the end of the assessment year. To add a delight, the tax benefits to the startups have been offered redemption of taxes to the 3 consecutive years is now extended to one more year," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech