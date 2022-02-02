The Union Budget FY23 has proposed that a buyer of a property must deduct tax at the rate of 1% of the amount paid to the seller or the stamp duty value of such property, whichever is higher, in case of a transfer of an immovable property (other than agricultural land).

Earlier, as per section 194 IA of the Income Tax Act, the buyer was required to deduct TDS only on the value of the consideration paid. This was not taking into account the stamp duty value of the immovable property. Stamp duty value means the value of the immovable property adopted by any Central Government/State Government authority to calculate stamp duty.

But for calculating the capital gains (or profits or gains from business or profession, if immovable property is held as inventory), the IT Act mandates taking stamp duty value also into consideration. Hence there was an inconsistency between the capital gains and TDS provisions. Thus, to remove inconsistency within the Act from one section to another, Budget 2022 proposed to amend section 194-IA of the Act, such that the TDS is to be deducted on the amount of consideration or the stamp duty value of such property, whichever is higher. Note that, in case where the consideration paid for the transfer of immovable property and the stamp duty value of such property are both less than ₹50 lakh no tax is to be deducted under section 194-IA. This will continue even after the Budget 2022 proposal.

