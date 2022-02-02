Budget 2022: TDS on sale of immovable property must consider stamp duty value

But for calculating the capital gains (or profits or gains from business or profession, if immovable property is held as inventory), the IT Act mandates taking stamp duty value also into consideration. Hence there was an inconsistency between the capital gains and TDS provisions. Thus, to remove inconsistency within the Act from one section to another, Budget 2022 proposed to amend section 194-IA of the Act, such that the TDS is to be deducted on the amount of consideration or the stamp duty value of such property, whichever is higher. Note that, in case where the consideration paid for the transfer of immovable property and the stamp duty value of such property are both less than ₹50 lakh no tax is to be deducted under section 194-IA. This will continue even after the Budget 2022 proposal.

