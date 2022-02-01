Presenting her fourth Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Budget 2022 will focus on four pillars along with the focus on investments in PM Gati Sakti master plan.

“There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST..; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan," FM Sitharaman announced.

Moving forward on this parallel track, the govt will lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments, she added.

Further, big private investment in infrastructure would also be guided by Gati Shakti. 'Gati Shakti' master plan for expressways to be formulated this FY, which will expand highways by 25,000 kms in FY23. Urban transport to be connected to the Railways. Separately, 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals will also be set up in next three years, she announced.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as India emerges from a pandemic-induced slump. The government has projected growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current fiscal year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.