Budget 2022: To promote green mobility, India to rollout Battery Swapping Policy

This comes in the backdrop of India’s announcement to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2070 at COP26 in Glasgow and the EV prices expected to reach price parity with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles before 2025. At the Glasgow summit, Prime Minister Modi also promised to cut India’s total projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes and the economy’s carbon intensity to less than 45% by 2030.

